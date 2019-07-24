After a 3-million-gallon sewage spill shut down five beaches around the Puget Sound last week, King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles calling for a briefing to the county Board of Health, which she chairs.

The board will likely discuss the spill at a briefing this fall, according to a statement released Wednesday by Kohl-Welles’ office.

“I am very disturbed that we continue to see these events occurring at West Point,” Kohl-Welles said in the statement. “The Puget Sound region’s people and wildlife — including our struggling orca and Chinook salmon populations — deserve so much better.”

The recent spill, which was the largest since the 2017 overflow that poured about 200 million gallons of sewage into the Puget Sound, forced temporary closures of five beaches in Seattle and Kitsap County.

Officials from Public Health — Seattle & King County determined Monday that the water at King County beaches met state standards and reopened two beaches at Discovery Park. At that point, the King County Environmental Lab finished monitoring, said Logan Harris, a spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources and Parks.

The state Department of Ecology continues to investigate the effects of the spill.