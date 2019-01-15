FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sixteen Kentucky residents have again asked a federal judge to block new eligibility requirements for Medicaid.

The group, led by a trio of advocacy organizations, wants a federal judge to block Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s plan that would require some Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their health coverage. They argue the changes will irreparably harm the country’s most vulnerable residents.

Bevin’s plan was supposed to go into effect last July. But a judge blocked the rules from taking effect. The Bevin administration made some small changes, which the federal government approved. The new rules are scheduled to take effect in April.

A final decision could be delayed by the partial federal government shutdown.