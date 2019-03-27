LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has extended a temporary order preventing two new Kentucky abortion laws from taking effect while the court determines their constitutionality.

The Courier Journal reports U.S. District Judge David Hale extended the order Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging the laws, and Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is defending them.

One of the laws bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually about six weeks into a pregnancy. The other bans abortion because of gender, race or disability of a fetus.

The bills were passed this month by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed by Bevin, an anti-abortion Republican.

ACLU lawyers called the suspension of the laws a victory for women seeking abortions. State officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

