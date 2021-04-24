Gov. Jay Inslee said Saturday inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin again after a review involving scientific experts in western states found the vaccine safe and effective.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review work group — composed of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada — met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots.

“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said in a news release. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”

The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted. The 11-day pause allowed the federal regulators to review data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

Out of nearly 8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 women developed these blood clots.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.

Resuming inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost vaccine supply only modestly at first.

The one-dose shot accounts for a significantly smaller portion of the state’s vaccine allocation, Michele Roberts, acting assistant health secretary, said this week in a state Department of Health briefing. The state expects to receive about 4,300 Johnson & Johnson doses in early May.