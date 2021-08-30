CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife has been moved from intensive care back into a regular room at the Chicago hospital where she’s being treated for COVID-19, her family said in a statement Monday.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in the statement that their 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she “continues to receive oxygen.”

Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred last week to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus. But he told The Associated Press last week that Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because she has a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple, who have been married nearly 60 years, were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Jackson, who is 79 and has Parkinson’s disease, remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is receiving intensive occupational and physical therapy, the family said.

He “participated briefly on his `Keep Hope Alive’ national radio broadcast,” on Sunday, the family said.

“Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making. We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease,” the statement adds before ending with a plea for “all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately.”