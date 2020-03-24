Washington state, site of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country on Jan. 20, also became the nation’s first epicenter of the outbreak on Feb. 29 with the publicly announced death of a person, at a Kirkland hospital, and an eruption of cases at a nursing home.

The coronavirus has continued to spread across the state. Public health agencies agree that the number of confirmed cases greatly underrepresents the true number of people infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Most people experience only mild illness, and testing is still not widely available.

Here’s what we know so far about the statewide spread of the illness and its global impacts.

CORONAVIRUS IN WASHINGTON

Washington numbers are based on daily updates from the state Department of Health (DOH), which compiles local health-department data. Both deaths and recoveries are included in the number of total confirmed cases, but recoveries are not being tracked separately. Also, pinpointing the county location for each case can take awhile. Cases are assigned to a county by the labs that conduct the tests, but may not match the jurisdiction designation by the county or DOH until the discrepancy is resolved. These cases are labeled “unassigned” until officials have further information.

CORONAVIRUS GLOBALLY

The outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, in early December was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. Confirmed cases have reached hundreds of thousands, and deaths are climbing. Global numbers lag by a day since they are based on multiple data sources compiled by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).