President Donald Trump’s negative remarks about Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the nationwide response to the novel coronavirus pandemic “haven’t knocked us off our game at all,” Inslee said Saturday at the site of a field hospital the U.S. Army is setting up inside a Seattle event center.

“None of us here are being distracted by the background noise that’s come out of the White House,” he said at a news conference in CenturyLink Field Event Center with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine and other local leaders. “Our job is too important to save constituents and neighbors from this deadly virus.”

The Army is deploying 300 soldiers to the site to staff the field hospital next to CenturyLink Field with at least 148 beds. The site is expected to be able to start accepting patients within three days of all equipment arriving and to be fully operational within a week. Behind the speakers at the news conference inside the vast, virtually empty event center, soldiers in camouflage fatigues and boots conferred about where to place beds and work stations.

Washington officials Friday reported 516 additional cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus, including 28 additional deaths (a significantly larger number than in previous days). In total, the state has reported 2,723 cases and 175 deaths since the outbreak began. Public health experts have warned a surge in patients could overwhelm the state’s hospital system.

A field hospital has been set up on an athletic field in Shoreline, and the state has conducted assessments for facilities in Pierce and Snohomish counties.

“This is starting in Seattle,” Inslee said. “This capacity is going to grow statewide. We need additional hospital beds, additional ICU beds, additional ventilators across the state of Washington.”

Advertising

The governor has clashed with Trump in recent days over the federal government’s response to the crisis, trading comments and tweets as Inslee has urged Trump to provide states with more aid and equipment.

The president on Friday lashed out during a news conference, saying he had advised Vice President Mike Pence not to call Inslee. Trump implied federal aid might be made contingent on how governors behave.

“They’re not appreciative to me, they’re not appreciative of the Army Corps, they’re not appreciative to FEMA,” Trump said. “I say, ‘Mike, don’t call the governor of Washington, you’re wasting time with him.’ If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.”

Asked about those remarks Saturday, Inslee said emergency work in Washington would continue, undeterred.

“Insults are not going to stop us,” he said, praising the Army, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Pence, whom the governor has had “good discussions with.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who also has clashed with Trump, told a radio station Saturday medical equipment vendors “with whom we’ve procured contracts — they’re being told not to send stuff to Michigan.”

Advertising

Inslee said he hadn’t heard anything like that happening in Washington.

“I hope that’s not the case,” he said. “That would be one of the most egregious insults to democracy and the health of our loved ones I can possibly imagine.”

“I expect the president will not do that,” he added, saying “any scent” of Trump holding up aid would lead the nation to “call him to knock that off.”

The intention is for the new Army field hospital in Seattle to treat patients who don’t have COVID-19 in order to free up space in regular hospitals for more virus patients. The site will be set up for emergency medicine, pharmacy, clinical laboratory services, limited microbiology capability, surgical services and radiological services.

It will be staffed by soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital in Fort Carson in Colorado. They arrived Friday, and materials are being brought in by truck from Colorado. The event center in normal times hosts concerts and events such as dog shows, home shows and boat shows.

Inslee described the Army health care workers as heroes Saturday and urged Washington residents to “be part of the 627” by staying home in accordance with an emergency order he issued Monday. En route to the Seattle news conference, “Frankly, there were way too many cars on I-5,” he said.