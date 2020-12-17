OLYMPIA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation will be reduced next week by 40%, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.

The CDC “has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts,” Inslee wrote in a tweet Thursday morning. “This is disruptive and frustrating.”

“We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success,” added Inslee. “No explanation was given.”

The first doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine reached Washington earlier this week, a rare glimmer of hope amid the prolonged pandemic.

Health officials Thursday morning were digesting the unwelcome development.

Cassie Sauer, the president of the Washington State Hospital Association, said state health officials called at around 8 a.m. Thursday to deliver the grim news. They said they did not know the reason for the cut.

“This is so disappointing and frustrating,” Sauer said. “It was a quick call. Everyone wanted to cry or take a shot of tequila or something.”

Sauer said the problems with vaccine rollout are frustrating to hospital leaders and employees.

“Nurses, doctors, housekeepers, they want to know when they’re to get vaccinated. They’re frustrated with hospital leadership,” Sauer said. But hospitals leaders don’t have the information they need to tell their employees when it’s their turn in line.

“We thought it was coming. Now, we’re thrown into uncertainty,” Sauer said, adding that the state Department of Health had made some allocation decisions for next week. “I assume they’re going to to have to go back and rescind offers, which is going to be tough, tough, tough because everybody wants it.”

Sauer said the uncertainty also throws into question the federal promise that it could ensure supplies of second doses of vaccine three weeks after the first has been administered.

“Our instructions to hospitals has been vaccinate everyone you can: Use all your doses,” Sauer said. “We’re going to have to have that conversation with state — should hospitals reserve doses?”

Between the Pfizer vaccine already approved, and a similar one from Moderna that is pending emergency approval, Washington officials have said they expected to federal government to ship more than 400,000 doses to the state by the end of 2020.

Those are intended for health care workers, such as those who treat patients face-to-face or who administer testing for the virus, as well as for first responders with a high risk of exposure.

Residents of long-term care facilities — who since the earliest outbreak in Washington have been among the most vulnerable — are also expected to get early doses of the vaccine.

The CDC notified the state Department of Health about the reduction in a phone call late Wednesday, Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote in an email.

The reduction is for distribution that has been slated for the week of Dec. 22, wrote Faulk.

The news of a reduction in vaccines spurred concerns in health departments across the nation about whether the Trump administration’s vaccine program — known as Operation Warp Speed — could distribute doses fast enough to meet a target of delivering first shots to 20 million people by end of year, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Those questions led Pfizer to release a statement Thursday stating that the company isn’t having production issues and that more vaccine doses are available than are being distributed, according to that news report.

State health officials Wednesday evening reported another 1,525 new COVID-19 cases and 89 more deaths.

That brought Washington’s overall number of diagnoses to 214,265, according to the DOH, including 3,042 deaths. At least 13,074 people have been hospitalized in Washington due to COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.