OLYMPIA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation will be reduced next week by 40%, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee made the remark in a tweet Thursday morning.

The CDC “has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts,” he wrote. “This is disruptive and frustrating.”

“We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success,” added Inslee. “No explanation was given.”

The first doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine reached Washington earlier this week, a rare glimmer of hope amid the prolonged pandemic.

Health officials Thursday morning were digesting the unwelcome development.

“I could cry,” wrote Washington State Hospital Association President Cassie Sauer in a text.

Between the Pfizer vaccine already approved, and a similar one from Moderna that is pending emergency approval, Washington officials have said they expected to federal government to ship more than 400,000 doses to the state by the end of 2020.

Those are intended for health care workers, such as those who treat patients face-to-face or who administer testing for the virus, as well as for first responders with a high risk of exposure.

Residents of long-term care facilities — who since the earliest outbreak in Washington have been among the most vulnerable — are also expected to get early doses of the vaccine.

The CDC notified the state Department of Health about the reduction in a phone call late Wednesday, Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote in an email.

The reduction is for distribution that has been slated for the week of Dec. 22, wrote Faulk.

Staff reporter Evan Bush contributed to this story.