OLYMPIA — None of the eight regions of Washington’s COVID-19 reopening plan will be going backward toward more restrictions any time soon, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

In a news conference, Inslee announced a temporary pause to any region in his Healthy Washington plan returning to the first phase and tighter restrictions.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 infection numbers continue to decrease in Washington.

The governor Thursday didn’t outline a third phase to the plan, which would set out even looser restrictions for commerce and social activities.

In the plan’s second phase — which is now in effect across the state — restaurants can resume indoor service at 25% capacity up until 11 p.m. Meanwhile, indoor fitness centers and entertainment venues — like museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also operate at 25% capacity. Establishments that only serve alcohol and no food, however, remain closed.

At the beginning of this month, Inslee announced that some counties — which are sorted into the eight regions — could begin to loosen restrictions on those businesses, many of which were completely closed.

Other regions have since been allowed to loosen restrictions as virus activity dropped.