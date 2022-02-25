OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is committed to his March 21 date for lifting COVID-19 mask restrictions, according to his office, as federal officials were set Friday to loosen masking guidelines.

In a news conference earlier this month, the governor announced statewide mask requirements would lift on March 21 for schools, child care facilities, grocery stores, gyms, bars and other indoor establishments.

In an email Friday morning, Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote that, “COVID trends are declining but still remain very high relative to other waves over the pandemic.”

“Our state’s 7-day average for cases, hospitalizations and deaths are roughly equal to what they were at the peak of the Delta surge,” Faulk continued. “We remain committed to March 21 lifting of most mask requirements.”

President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce Friday that most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings to protect against COVID-19 transmission, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The announcement is expected to come via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

In an interview Friday morning, Washington Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange said she supports the governor’s March 21 deadline. Prison officials have contended with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks amid the omicron variant’s surge, though cases are beginning to decline.

Congregate facilities like Washington’s prisons “have additional challenges” in preventing the spread of COVID, said Strange.

“Because buildings are old, the HVAC system, the airflow, open-barred cells in many instances,” she said. “So we will be following the governor’s directive on that … and I think it is the right thing to do.”

Material from The Associated Press is included in this report.