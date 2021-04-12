OLYMPIA — Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties must tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.

Those three counties will roll back to the second phase of Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan. As part of the rollback, they will have to lower capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants and fitness centers to 25% occupancy, down from the current 50% cap.

The increased restrictions will cover more than 1 million Washingtonians, most of them in Pierce County. The changes will take effect Friday.

The announcement comes after Inslee last week watered down the criteria to judge counties, meaning fewer counties were likely to backslide.

All 39 Washington counties have spent the past month in the third phase of the Healthy Washington plan.

In addition to allowing 50% indoor occupancy, the third phase allowed for the return of some spectators at outdoor events like professional and high school sports, rodeos and motorsports.

Advertising

This might not change much for the three counties heading back to the second phase. Inslee’s office released updated guidance allowing for many of those activities to continue, but with lower capacity limits and tighter restrictions.

For their evaluation, state health officials used the date range between March 20 and April 2 to tally two-week case numbers by county, according to the state Department of Health (DOH) report.

For the seven-day hospital counts, DOH used slightly different dates: March 24 through March 30.

The next scheduled evaluation for counties under the plan will take place May 3.