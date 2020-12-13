As the first doses of coronavirus vaccine began to ship across the United States, Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had won the approval of an independent group of scientists in western states, paving the way for some Washington residents, mostly health care workers, to receive inoculations starting as soon as Tuesday.

Inslee said the 17-member COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup “gave their unanimous recommendation” to their states’ governors Sunday morning.

“I am extremely confident Washingtonians can begin to use this vaccine in a safe fashion,” Inslee said in a Sunday news conference.

The independent COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup was designed to add an additional layer of assurance vaccines approved for COVID-19 are safe and effective.

Inslee in October joined the governors of California, Nevada and Oregon in appointing experts to the panel.

The group formed in response to some people’s concerns about the pace of vaccine development and critics’ concerns that the White House was pushing an aggressive timeline on vaccines for political reasons, rather than following science.

President Trump has said no president has ever “pushed” the federal Food and Drug Administration so hard, shared rosy predictions on the timeline for vaccine approval and accused the FDA of a “political hit job” for implementing rules that would push the timeline for a vaccine past Election Day.

Concerns among vaccine experts eased when the FDA pushed the approval process to after the election and both Pfizer and Moderna exceeded most scientists’ expectations. Both vaccine makers reported results from clinical trials saying their vaccines were about 95% effective and data suggested no major safety concerns.

Independent advisory committees to the FDA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each recommended emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna will go through a similar review process next week.

But on Friday, in the hours before the Food and Drug Administration was expected to grant emergency approval for Pfizer’s vaccine, Trump called the agency “a big, old, slow turtle” in a tweet, telling its commissioner to “get the dam vaccines out now.” News outlets reported FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn had been told his job was in jeopardy if the agency did not approve Pfizer’s vaccine before Saturday. Hahn’s agency sent word of official approval Friday night.

Public health experts have been concerned appearance of political influence could erode public trust and make vaccinating large swaths of the public — and potentially driving out COVID-19 — more difficult.

If protection from vaccines lasts long enough, the goal of vaccination will be to reach population, or herd, immunity. These terms describe when a large enough proportion of society is immune from infection and even those without immunity are indirectly protected because the virus cannot be readily transmitted from person to person.

It’s an uncertain and moving target, but many scientists think roughly 70 percent of the population must be immune to reach population immunity. It could require vaccinating three-quarters of U.S. residents, or more, to reach the mark.

Vaccines on Sunday began to ship across the United States from Pfizer’s facility, and state officials have directed about 32,000 doses to 17 sites across the state — mostly hospitals.

Between that vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine that awaits emergency approval, state officials expect more than 400,000 doses from the federal government by the end of 2020, which will go to hospitals for health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

State officials last week further refined which health care workers should get the first doses, asking hospitals to use “clinical judgment” to direct the vaccine to those with the highest risk, including people who treat patients face-to-face, testing site staffers and first responders with the most risk of exposure.

UW Medicine will be among the first sites in Washington state to receive doses of vaccine. The hospital system on Saturday opened registration for its highest priority staffers and plans to begin vaccinating Thursday, according to an email sent to staffers from Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection prevention and control at UW Medicine’s Harborview Medical Center.

Staffers highest in priority include those working in units that regularly care for patients with COVID-19, emergency units, COVID-19 testing sites, labs and vaccination staff, COVID-19 screeners and safety officers, according to the email.

“For months, this is the news we have been waiting for and it’s finally arriving,” Lynch wrote.