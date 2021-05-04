No county will move back — or forward — in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan for at least two weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.

Pausing the Healthy Washington plan means all 39 counties will remain in their current phases, Inslee said. The counties’ status will be evaluated again after the two-week break.

“I have made this decision, in consultation with the state Department of Health, because we are in an evolving situation, unlike any other during this pandemic,” Inslee said in a written statement.

The pause comes after recent data, including numbers from the past weekend, showing that the fourth wave of infection that had been growing for weeks appears to be at a plateau, Inslee said.

To remain in the third phase, larger counties like King and Snohomish need to average fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents over 14 days and fewer than five hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents over seven days.

King County reports an average of 242.3 cases and 6.5 hospitalizations, according to the county dashboard.

More recent, but incomplete data, on Public Health – Seattle & King County’s dashboard shows trends could be improving, with 229.3 cases and 4.8 hospitalizations.

Snohomish County’s average through the most recent two-week period ending April 24, according to its dashboard, shows the county at 229 cases with a rolling seven-day average ending April 13 for hospitalizations at five.

Phase 2 of Inslee’s reopening plan reduces indoor capacity for businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms to 25% from 50%. Three weeks ago, Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties were moved back to the second phase.

Inslee noted that while cases have increased during the fourth wave of infections since the pandemic began early last year, deaths haven’t followed like in the previous waves. He did caution that hospitalizations are up but added that patient stays have been shorter.

“While we’re pausing today, it doesn’t mean we have a clear path out of these phases either,” Inslee said. “But we do have a choice in these next couple weeks to get vaccinated and take more control over the course of this pandemic.”

Health and elected officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated. After months of demand outstripping supply, the dynamic has shifted, leaving vaccination sites across the state wanting for arms to jab.

Those pleas gained more urgency Tuesday after the Biden administration announced that the allotment of doses could be redirected to states with a higher demand.