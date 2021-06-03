OLYMPIA — Washington state will give away more than $2 million in prizes as an incentive for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, including a $1 million grand prize.

Those cash drawings are the biggest part of an incentive package that also includes tuition money for students and tickets to flights and sports games, among other things.

In a news conference where he was joined by state health officials and Washington State Lottery Director Marcus Glasper, Inslee called the move an investment to keep residents safe from the virus.

“Good luck in the lottery,” said the governor. “This is the most important one you’ll ever be in.”

The plan for cash giveaways will involve one drawing each week for $250,000 across four weeks for all vaccinated residents. At the end of four weeks, there will be an another drawing — for a full $1 million.

Vaccinated residents don’t need to do anything to be entered in the drawings, which have been dubbed the “Shot of a Lifetime.”

Advertising

The lottery will automatically gather names from the state Department of Health’s immunization database.

People will become eligible after they get their first shot, said Glasper, and the state lottery will conduct two weekly drawings starting Tuesday. One drawing will be for people 18 and older, and the other will be for children ages 12 through 17.

The $1 million grand-prize drawing will be held July 13, he said.

Additionally, the state will distribute almost $1 million to Washington’s four-year public universities and two-year technical and community colleges to conduct their own drawings for free tuition and expenses for students who have been vaccinated.

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here:

At the same time, officials will offer 30 prizes of one year’s worth of college tuition credits to children between 12 and 17 years old. Those credits, provided through the Guaranteed Education Tuition program, will be distributed to families.

One wrinkle: thousands of Washingtonians have gotten vaccines through the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, and aren’t entered into the state system.

Advertising

State officials working with the federal government to see if those people can opt-in to the lottery drawings, Inslee said.

Thursday’s push comes after Inslee has said the state will begin lifting economic restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus by June 30.

That day would come sooner, the governor has said, if 70% of residents aged 16 and up have gotten at least their first shot.

About 63% of state residents 16 years and older have now hit that threshold, according to the state Department of Health.

Other prizes announced Thursday include a pair of Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies.

Seeking to interest those who indulge in sports, there will be various numbers of tickets given out for games of Seattle’s Mariners, Sounders, Storm, Seahawks, Kraken, and Tacoma’s OL Reign.

Other gifts for the vaccinated will include various gizmos donated by technology companies, such as 300 Xbox consoles from Microsoft, and 40 Echo Dots from Amazon. Nintendo is pitching in a quantity of Switches, and Google will hand out 25 Google Nests.