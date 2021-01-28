King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston and three other counties will be able to relax some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses starting Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced.

That change will allow for restaurants in those counties to reopen indoor service at restaurants 25% capacity through 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and live entertainment venues — including museums, bowling alleys and concert halls — can also reopen to 25% capacity. Bars that don’t serve food, however, must remain closed.

In a news conference Thursday, Inslee announced he was loosening the restrictions in his Healthy Washington plan.

“We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet,” Inslee said during a news conference. “We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision.”

Implemented on Jan. 11, the latest plan divided Washington into eight regions and set four public-health benchmarks that each had to meet in order to relax some restrictions. No region, however, has yet met those four benchmarks.

Under the new requirements, regions must meet just three of those four benchmarks to move to the second and less-restrictive phase.

The announcement allows King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — the Puget Sound region — to advance. Also moving forward is the West region, which includes Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific and Thurston counties.

Inslee also announced that the state Department of Health would evaluate each region’s metrics every two weeks, rather than every week as originally stated.

Regions under the plan are measured by four metrics: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates during the previous 14-day period; a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous two-week period; an average ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%. Those last two figures are measured on a seven-day basis.

The governor ordered a suspension of indoor dining in mid-November, as cases in Washington and around the nation began to peak.

Discussing the new measures Wednesday night in a legislative town hall, Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig credited both Inslee and state residents for keeping Washington’s deaths and cases lower than the rest of the nation’s during the pandemic.

“It’s because we’re wearing masks, and we’re following the social distancing guidelines, because our governor has done a good job making decisions,” Billig, a Democrat from Spokane, said. “But because of that, now we’re able to do a little additional opening.

In response to Billig’s remarks, Senate Republican Minority Leader John Braun and Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, gave the governor measured praise but pressed Inslee to move all counties to the less-restrictive phase.

“While we are encouraged by the possibility that the governor will reopen more of Washington’s businesses, we need to use science to safely open businesses immediately,” said the two senators in prepared remarks before Inslee’s news conference.

In a statement, Anthony Anton of the Washington Hospitality Association called on Inslee to open up further and allow indoor dining at restaurants across the state at 50% capacity.

“Half our state’s population will now be under a completely different set of restrictions than the other half,” said president and CEO of the association, in prepared remarks. “COVID doesn’t stop at county lines, and in the second year of a global pandemic, we know that drastic bimonthly shut-downs are not an effective way to control spread.”