Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced that the federal government is increasing the weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccines to Washington by 16% for the coming weeks.

“This is really great news that in such short order the Biden administration has been able to increase the supply,” said the governor in a news conference on the pandemic.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the purchase of 200 million doses of vaccine and an increased distribution to states next week.

Additionally, the governor announced the state will be receiving the higher-efficiency syringes that can pull an extra dose out of the vaccine vials.

“Instead of five doses a vial, we will have six,” said Inslee.

Early on in the distribution, Washington state struggled to quickly get vaccines into the arms of vulnerable people: health care workers and long-term care residents.

Inslee on Tuesday touted recent progress on getting vaccines distributed, saying the daily number of vaccines given out across the state have recently increased.

