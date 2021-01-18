Acknowledging lagging COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a public-private partnership Monday he said would speed up the process by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.

“This is designed to bring to bear all of our resources in the state of Washington to get the job done,” Inslee said during a Monday news conference. “… This is a massive effort.”

The state is ready to begin the next phase of vaccination, known as 1B, and it will be more flexible by including those 65 and older in the first tier. Previously, that tier was to include people 70 and older, as well as those 50 and older in multigenerational households. But the federal government has called for states to lower the eligibility age to 65 right away, and some have already done so. About 80% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are among those 65 and older, Inslee noted.

Washington’s vaccination rollout, as around the country, has been slow and confusing, with a big gap between the the number of vaccines distributed to vaccination sites and the number reported administered.

Inlsee was joined at the news conference by Microsoft President Brad Smith, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson and representatives of SeaMar Community Health Centers, SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW and Kaiser Permanente of Washington.

The new partnership, called the Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, has a goal of administering 45,000 vaccinations a day “as soon as possible,” the governor said. That’s more than double the current number, and would require a bigger allotment that the state is currently getting from the federal government. But Inslee said this infrastructure would pave the way.

With help from the National Guard, the state is setting up four new vaccination sites at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Vaccines also will be administered at pharmacies and local clinics, as well as at existing sites in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.

Inslee said the state will send volunteers to help vaccinate at sites where dosages have been “underutlized.”

The state has not given clear answers about why it has been slow to use the vaccines it has, although it has said the discrepancy between the amount received and given may not be as large as it appears because of delays in reporting and compiling data. As of last Wednesday, the state had received 624,975 doses and used at least 201,660.

Inslee said he will now require vaccination sites to administer doses within a week of getting them, to report that data to the state within 24 hours and, beginning Tuesday, to provide daily reports on doses administered and plans for using any that remain.

The 1B phase has four tiers. So they won’t have to wait as long, those in the second through fourth tiers — including residents and workers in congregate facilities and those 16 years or older with underlying health conditions — will now be able to get vaccinated once half of those in the first tier are vaccinated.

Also Monday, the state launched an online Phase Finder to help people know when they are eligible.