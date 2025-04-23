An infant with measles who has yet to be vaccinated may have exposed others while traveling through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seattle Children’s hospital last week, according to King County health officials.

This is the fifth identified measles case in Washington this year and is not connected to any previous ones, three of whom also were infants, reported Public Health — Seattle & King County. The health department in a statement Tuesday said it’s likely the infant was exposed to the highly contagious disease while traveling internationally.

The measles virus is transmitted through contaminated air droplets and infected surfaces and can linger in the air for up to two hours after a contagious person leaves the area.

King County officials said people traveling through the following areas could have been exposed:

April 15 from 4:50 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport S Concourse, customs and baggage claim at the International Arrivals Facility, and Gina Marie Hall at the south end of the main terminal.

April 17 from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Seattle Children’s hospital Emergency Department lobby.

April 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. — Seattle Children’s hospital Emergency Department’s Forest B level 1 lobby and Forest Pharmacy.

April 18 from 11:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Seattle Children’s hospital Emergency Department’s Ocean 6, 7 and 8 lobbies, Ocean 7 Starbucks, Ocean 8 hallway to urgent care and Ocean 8 urgent care lobby.

April 20 from 12:05 to 2:25 p.m. — Seattle Children’s hospital’s Emergency Department’s Ocean 6, 7 and 8 lobbies, Ocean 8 hallway to urgent care and Ocean 8 Urgent Care lobby.

One person infected with measles can spread the virus to up to 9 out of 10 people nearby if they aren’t protected, the health department said.

Advertising

If someone were to have been infected by the infant, they would become sick between April 22 and May 11, the health department said. People who are immunocompromised might take longer to exhibit symptoms.

Measles can cause fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. An infected person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears through four days after.

Most people in the Seattle area are vaccinated for measles, so the risk of infection for the general public is low, but people should ensure that they’ve been sufficiently vaccinated and call a health care provider if they’re beginning to develop measles symptoms, the health department said. The health department urged symptomatic people to not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first and to limit contact with others.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine can provide 97% lifetime protection against measles. Children need the first of two MMR vaccine doses at 12 to 15 months old and the second when they are 4 to 6 years old.

“Measles outbreaks are happening in every part of the world,” Public Health medical epidemiologist Elysia Gonzales said in a statement. “Babies ages 6-11 months should get an early dose if traveling internationally. Adults should also check to see if they are immune to measles.”