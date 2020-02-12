Beth Hutt, who was almost 6 months old, died early Wednesday after months of battling an Aspergillus infection she contracted at Seattle Children’s hospital.

Her parents, Katie and Micah Hutt, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they were very grateful to the team that watched over their daughter and made sure her transition was “as painless and smooth as possible.”

“We will post when we’ve had the chance to make plans for celebrating our brave, courageous, beautiful warrior,” her parents said in the post. “Please understand that we likely won’t be responding to messages or calls while we figure out what ‘life after’ looks like.”

Beth was born in August with a heart condition and was rushed from MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital to Seattle Children’s, where she underwent three surgeries, beginning when she was 5 days old.

At some point during her stay at Seattle Children’s, Beth contracted an infection in her heart from the Aspergillus mold, a recurring problem that has sickened patients at the hospital as far back as 2001.

Beth’s family is involved in a class-action lawsuit against Children’s, first filed in December on behalf of the families of patients who have been sickened from the mold. The infant was added to the case in January.