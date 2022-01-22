New quarantine and contact tracing guidelines issued by the state are intended to dramatically reduce the number of Oregon students and staff absent from more than 1,400 public schools during the omicron surge, local and state officials say.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the game-changing set of new guidelines late last week in an enigmatic news release that didn’t clearly state most students and staff will no longer need to quarantine, and that families should no longer expect to be told when their children come into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

The state guidance on Jan. 14 clashes with more stringent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said this is an area where he believes it’s OK to deviate because of the many layers of precautions Oregon schools have taken, including an indoor mask mandate. Oregon is one of only a dozen states to require masks in schools.

Sidelinger concedes Oregon doesn’t have data on the frequency at which the omicron variant – which is far more contagious than any previous variant of COVID-19 – is spreading in schools. But he believes with current precautions schools are preventing infections much like they were during the delta variant’s dominance.

“I still think schools are a fairly low risk site for transmission and that this isn’t going to significantly change that,” Sidelinger said of the new guidance. “So parents should feel confident with those measures that are in place – and knowing that their kids are reaping so many benefits from being in school in front of teachers, that this is the right thing to do.”

The Oregon Health Authority is now recommending that K-12 schools immediately stop the practice of sending students and staff home to quarantine after they’ve had close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 on school grounds – as long as they were wearing masks. The old guidance generally called for quarantines for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated kids who were exposed within 3 feet of an infected student at school, even if they were masked. The rule was 6 feet for adults not up-to-date with their vaccinations.

Advertising

The state’s lead public health agency also is advising overwhelmed schools to cease the laborious process of contact tracing as long as masks were worn – in other words, end the practice of identifying every student or staff member who had close contact with an infected person and confidentially notifying them.

That means most families might never learn from schools or local public health officials that their children spent time in close proximity to a contagious person, unless the exposure happened at lunch or another point in the day where they weren’t wearing masks.

The new guidance has roiled some parents, who worry the state is advising schools to let their guard down during a record-setting surge in cases.

But the new guidance comes as schools in Oregon and across the nation wage an all-out fight to keep in-person learning intact. In the Portland area, some shuttered schools reported upwards of 20% of their staff unable to report to work and more than 30% of students staying home, amid record illness and exposures. One in three metro-area students either saw their classes canceled or temporarily moved to remote learning last week, the same day the state announced its change in guidelines.

But this coming Monday, only about 1% of metro-area students are expected to be in remote learning. Some Portland-area school districts say the new changes to quarantine rules have made a world of difference. On top of that, they say recently adopted CDC guidelines that halve the amount of time infected people need to isolate — from 10 days down to five — also have helped ward off more school closures.

Already, just days into the state’s new quarantining recommendations, some school districts are seeing remarkable drops in the number of staff and students who are out. At Sunset High School in Beaverton – which managed to avoid canceling classes – about 19% of students were absent on Jan. 13, the day before Oregon unveiled the new guidelines. A week later, just 7% of students were out.

Advertising

Staff absences went from 8.5% down to about 6.5% over the same time period. District spokesperson Shellie Bailey-Shah said the changes to Oregon’s quarantining and isolation guidelines appear to be having an impact.

Portland Public Schools also saw a marked difference in absenteeism this week: More than 11% of teaching staff had been out one day earlier this month, the height of its staff absences. That decreased to about 7% one day earlier this week.

Chief of staff Jonathan Garcia said he can’t yet attribute that to the state’s new quarantining guidelines and the shorter isolation periods, but he thinks eventually both will “absolutely” improve the chances classrooms stay open.

The timing of the new guidance — during the height of the omicron surge, with an all-time high of nearly 11,000 cases recorded Friday — has alarmed some parents. They also argue putting an end to quarantines and contact tracing based on mask usage is discomforting, given that many school children still aren’t wearing high quality masks that fit snuggly, and the state has no data yet about omicron’s ability to spread in schools.

Some parents say quarantining exposed members of the school community is still a common-sense approach to disease control and that they want a call from a contact tracer telling them if their child has been in close proximity to a known case.

Nicole Williams, a mother of two elementary students in Portland Public Schools, said she believes changing the policy now is indicative of a defeatist, let-it-rip approach.

Advertising

“I feel like it’s just opening the floodgates, saying, ‘Come on, let’s get this,’” Williams said.

“These are my kids, and I’m very protective of them, and I want to do everything I can not to harm them,” Williams continued.

Williams also is skeptical of statements from public health and district administrators that schools aren’t a significant source of omicron’s spread.

Last week, three dozen school nurses in the metro area took the extraordinary step of sending a signed letter to Portland Public Schools expressing distress over their belief that COVID-19 safety precautions aren’t being uniformly followed.

“Messaging that schools are safe – without taking the steps to make them safe – does not keep children safe,” read the letter.

The district fired back with a lengthier response outlining all that it is doing.

Sponsored

This week, a small group of students at Grant High School in Northeast Portland walked out in protest of what they see as inadequate precautions, including crammed hallways and a lack of a vaccine mandate for students. Statewide, about 27% of children ages 5 to 11 are double vaccinated, and 62% of 12- to 17-year-olds are. While public health experts say those rates are too low, Oregon’s youth rates are about five percentage points above the national averages.

The state’s new guidance also has drawn praise from some parents. They say the state needs to do all it can to keep classrooms open to combat the detrimental effects closed classrooms have on mental health and learning. It has been a rough nearly two years of ups and downs in education. And they say with no clear end to the pandemic in sight and vaccines widely available to children as young as five, it’s time to get life back to as normal as possible.

Beth Sethi, a mother of three in the Tigard-Tualatin School District, said she supports the new guidance for the most part because virtually every school-aged child by now has had a chance to get double vaccinated and protect themselves from the very small chance of severe disease. She also said she feels comfortable because she believes her district has taken safety measures seriously. It’s crucial, she said, that schools stay open.

“What we have to do at this point in the pandemic, we have to be cautious but really pragmatic, too,” she said.

As for contact tracing, she knows schools and public health officials are swamped. But contact tracing seems less essential now compared to earlier stages in the pandemic because the virus is so prevalent and her children probably interact with people carrying the virus daily, she said.

“I assume all the time that my kids have been exposed to it,” Sethi said.

Advertising

The frequently changing rules aren’t easy to follow, and they can be confusing.

Under Oregon’s new guidelines covering quarantining and contact tracing, not all quarantining and contact tracing has fallen by the wayside.

The state still recommends quarantine for students and staff if they come into close contact with an infected person when they aren’t wearing a mask indoors and aren’t up-to-date on their vaccinations – two shots for 5- to 11-year-olds and a booster for those 12 and older who’ve gone at least five months since their initial vaccinations. Those who’ve had a recent COVID-19 infection also don’t need to quarantine during unmasked contacts.

Such unmasked, close contact most often is happening in lunchrooms or during some activities, including band or sports.

The state also is advising school districts to continue notifying these specific students and staff that they’ve been exposed. The numbers of people exposed in these settings is much smaller and is already easing the burden on contact tracers.

The change in guidelines also substantially cuts back on the need to enroll students in test-to-stay programs, in which exposed children are still allowed to attend classes but tested twice within a five-day period. Students who had close contact with another while wearing masks no longer need to take part in a test-to-stay program, under the state’s new recommendations. But students should participate if they were exposed during lunch or another unmasked encounter during the school day.

Advertising

Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said other states have adopted similar guidelines but he is not sure of how many. Oregon’s neighbors – Washington and California – are not among them and are still following CDC guidelines.

Sidelinger said Oregon stands out in the nation because of its many precautions for schools. That includes improved ventilation, vaccination rates higher than the national average and its mask requirement.

“Can I tell you 100% omicron has not spread in schools? No,” Sidelinger said. But he added even in the age of omicron, “those measures are still going to work. And I think we will see over time.”

Garcia, chief of staff for Portland Public Schools, said the district asked public health officials for changes in the guidance. He said it’s an important tool in keeping classrooms open, and he believes a safe one because of the safeguards in place.

“Spread is much more limited than spread that is happening at restaurants, bars, gyms, grocery stores – which continue to remain open and many of us go to each and every day,” Garcia said. He noted that outside schools, most contact tracing had already stopped in many counties — including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — because of the prevalence of new infections and massive workload on public health officials.

But some parents are still disappointed the guidelines call for the end to most contact tracing and quarantining at the school level.

Advertising

Megan Rutherford said her 15-year-old daughter only learned last week that she’d been exposed to COVID-19 because of an Instagram post by an infected student she spent two class periods sitting next to at Sunset High School in Beaverton.

And it’s only because of that post, Rutherford said, that her daughter knew to look out for symptoms and administer her own at-home rapid test as a precaution. It came back negative.

“As a parent, I feel very on my own to protect her,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said her daughter chooses to eat lunch outside every day regardless of the weather. She wears a KN95 or an N95 throughout the rest of the day, but many others wear cloth masks or loose-fitting medical masks, Rutherford said. That feels risky given the advice of some public health experts that high-quality masks like N95s do a much better job of blocking out the insidious omicron variant.

Rutherford said it doesn’t make sense to her that the state would recommend districts drop quarantining and contact tracing in masked circumstances when so many students and even staff aren’t wearing high-quality ones. She laments the loss of protective measures in schools since the restart of in-person learning last spring.

“It felt like when they first went back to school, safety was the first priority,” Rutherford said. “Since then, it kind of feels like it’s gone downhill.”