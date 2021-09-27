For the third week in a row, Idaho has set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, a record that comes as the state reported 37 new deaths related to the illness.

According to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), an unheard-of 774 patients were in Idaho hospitals on Thursday and Friday with COVID-19. That’s up from 760 patients on Sept. 20, the previous record. Also on Thursday, Idaho set a record of COVID-19 patients in ICUs: 207. Those numbers could increase as more hospitals report data to the state.

Dr. Robert Cavagnol, president of St. Luke’s Clinic, said in a tweet on Monday that the hospital system had 303 COVID-19 patients statewide. Of the COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care, Cavagnol said, all of them were unvaccinated.

“This is a pandemic of unvaccinated people,” he wrote.

303 COVID+ patients across ⁦@StLukesHealth⁩ & guess how many of those requiring the ICU are unvaccinated? 100%. All of them. Every COVID patient requiring intensive care today is NOT vaccinated. This is a pandemic of unvaccinated people. #VaccinesWork #OneSharedPurpose pic.twitter.com/vZO2t835Qc — Robert Cavagnol (@RCavagnol) September 27, 2021

In the days following the record admissions numbers — Saturday through Monday — Idaho reported 2,636 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-related deaths. More than one-third of those cases — 976 — were in Ada County.

Idaho has reported 252,375 cases since March 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,790 Idahoans have died of COVID-19. Idaho has reported 419 of those deaths since the beginning of September.

To date, there have been 10,978 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, 1,834 admissions to an intensive care unit and 11,859 health care workers infected, according to state data. More than 124,000 people are presumed recovered.