  1. Make sleep a priority, just as you would  physical activity and healthy eating.
  2. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, especially during the pandemic, when daily routines have been upended.
  3. Practice a relaxing bedtime ritual such as meditating, taking a bath, listening to soothing music, or reading a book. Avoid tablets or computers that lack a blue-light filter, as using these items before bedtime can interfere with sleep.
  4. Consider whether reducing caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bed, as they can interrupt sleep.
  5. Spend some time outside every day (when possible), particularly getting early morning light. Stay physically active but continue to practice social distancing during the pandemic.
  6. If you’re tired, take a nap but avoid long naps and avoid taking them later in the day because that can hinder nighttime sleep.
  7. If you’re in bed and can’t fall sleep, get up and do some relaxing activity until you feel sleepy.
  8. If you experience frequent sleep loss or excessive daytime sleepiness, consider discussing your symptoms with a doctor.

Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

