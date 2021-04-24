- Make sleep a priority, just as you would physical activity and healthy eating.
- Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, especially during the pandemic, when daily routines have been upended.
- Practice a relaxing bedtime ritual such as meditating, taking a bath, listening to soothing music, or reading a book. Avoid tablets or computers that lack a blue-light filter, as using these items before bedtime can interfere with sleep.
- Consider whether reducing caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bed, as they can interrupt sleep.
- Spend some time outside every day (when possible), particularly getting early morning light. Stay physically active but continue to practice social distancing during the pandemic.
- If you’re tired, take a nap but avoid long naps and avoid taking them later in the day because that can hinder nighttime sleep.
- If you’re in bed and can’t fall sleep, get up and do some relaxing activity until you feel sleepy.
- If you experience frequent sleep loss or excessive daytime sleepiness, consider discussing your symptoms with a doctor.
Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
