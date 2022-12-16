Washington is seeing a “tripledemic,” with high cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza and the potential for another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

These viral respiratory illnesses are airborne and spread easily indoors. Health officials are recommending masking up again — and it’s also time to pay closer attention to indoor air quality, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Related What to know about ordering additional free rapid COVID tests

During the fall, public health officials recommended shutting windows to keep wildfire smoke outside. Now, it’s time to do the opposite to help reduce the spread of germs that cause respiratory illnesses.

Here are some tips from Public Health for improving indoor air quality through ventilation and filtration:

Open a window or door (if the weather allows and if it is safe). Even just a few inches can improve your indoor air. Place a portable fan by the opening, facing out, to blow potentially contaminated air out.

Even just a few inches can improve your indoor air. Place a portable fan by the opening, facing out, to blow potentially contaminated air out. Run exhaust fans. Bathroom fans and kitchen hoods can help remove stale air and pull in fresh outdoor air.

Bathroom fans and kitchen hoods can help remove stale air and pull in fresh outdoor air. Consider buying a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter. HEPA filters capture and remove tiny particles from air such as germs, pollen, smoke, mold and dust. Air cleaners vary in price, but some units around $100 can effectively clean a room.

HEPA filters capture and remove tiny particles from air such as germs, pollen, smoke, mold and dust. Air cleaners vary in price, but some units around $100 can effectively clean a room. For a more affordable DIY option, make a box fan filter at home. This option costs as little as $35 and can reduce certain types of air pollution by 90%.