Elite sporting events around the globe are continuously debating the extent of COVID-19 protocols they’ll require, and the World Athletics Championships in Eugene is no exception.

Organizers expect the 10-day event, which began Friday, to draw close to 200,000 visitors and 1,900 athletes from across the world at a time when COVID may have reached its most contagious levels yet.

Some research estimates every one person infected with the latest subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 can infect about 18 other people. That makes the subvariants nearly twice as contagious as the initial strain of omicron and possibly more contagious than measles, the most infectious known virus in history.

To compete in Eugene, all athletes will be required to test once – showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. They won’t be required to undergo a swab again in the days leading up to their competitions, but athletes are on the honor system to comply with rules that they test if they start feeling sick.

Athletes who test positive as part of that initial screening must follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Jessica Gabriel, the championships’ communications director. Those guidelines call for five days of isolation and – if fever-free and improving – wearing a mask for the next five days while around others. That would include while in athletic competition.

The championships’ rules don’t include a clause allowing athletes to test out of isolation early.

Advertising

Maggie Durand, a spokesperson for World Athletics, said in an email that the championships’ protocol “goes above and beyond” local guidance.

“It is important to remember that despite many governments relaxing or lifting restrictions and rules, the pandemic is not over,” reads the event’s written protocol, noting that transmission risk can be minimized but not fully eliminated.

As of Friday afternoon, at least two athletes had announced positive tests. Jamaican news media Friday reported that Anthony Cox, a 4×400 meter member of the country’s team, had tested positive and must isolate.

DeAnna Price, the American record holder in the hammer throw, said she’d tested positive July 1 and wouldn’t be able to compete because of a rough bout with COVID that included a 103-degree fever and losing 12 pounds in four days, according to DyeStat.com. More than a week into her illness on July 9, Price said on Instagram that she knew she’d still be too weak to compete in the world championships.

To take part, athletes also must have received an initial course of vaccinations – such as two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. But boosters aren’t required.

In recent months, elite competitions have established a variety of protocols – or lack of them. Wimbledon, which concluded Sunday, didn’t mandate vaccinations or tests to play. Men’s winner Novak Djokovic was allowed to step foot on the court despite being unvaccinated and famously excluded from the Australian Open earlier this year. On the flipside, two well-known players, Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic, bowed out of the tennis tournament after testing positive and feeling unwell, even though they weren’t required to test themselves or reveal their results.

Advertising

This month’s Tour de France is regularly screening all cyclists but is offering some leniency to those who test positive and are asymptomatic. Earlier this week, Rafal Majka, was allowed to continue to compete because a PCR test showed viral levels that medical professionals didn’t think made him contagious. Meanwhile, his UAE Team Emirates teammate, George Bennett, was forced to withdraw from the race because of elevated viral levels.

Transmission is high in many parts of the world and in Oregon, though hospitalizations and deaths are significantly lower than in previous waves. While new known daily case numbers are also lower because at-home rapid tests aren’t frequently counted, many experts suspect more people may be getting infected with COVID-19 today than at any previous time during the pandemic.

Oregon and Lane County officials are coordinating a daily effort to test wastewater to detect the potential for a surge in COVID-19, as visitors from across the nation and nearly every country in the world descend on Eugene. Results will be posted within 48 hours, allowing public health officials a chance to take early action.

The World Athletics Championships aren’t mandating any COVID safety precautions for fans – no vaccination, testing or masking requirements. Lane County Public Health, however, is strongly recommending that visitors wear masks indoors.

Unofficially, spokesperson Jason Davis said thinks it’s a good idea to don a mask in packed stands outdoors. While outdoor air is free-flowing, BA.4 and BA.5 have made the virus a lot more contagious, he said.

“If you are looking at a stadium where everyone is packed shoulder to shoulder, all cheering and yelling and projecting outward over the top of the heads of people in front of you, then I would say, ‘Yes, that is the appropriate time for you to wear a mask.’”