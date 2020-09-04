Washington’s small and medium-sized cities and counties that didn’t get coronavirus relief money directly from the federal government were given $190 million this week from the state’s share of the funding.

Local health districts will receive $62 million of that money, with the remaining $126 million going directly to cities and counties.

Cities in King County got about $18.5 million. King County itself and the city of Seattle weren’t included because those jurisdictions got money directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress passed the $2.2 trillion relief package in the spring.

Pierce County cities received $7 million, and Snohomish County cities were given $6.8 million. Cities in Kitsap County were awarded $1.4 million, while the county itself got $5.4 million.

“Our local public health jurisdictions, cites and counties have worked tirelessly since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Washington to protect their communities,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “This much needed infusion of funds will help sustain their efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”

In the spring, the state doled out $279 million of CARES Act money to smaller cities and counties across Washington.