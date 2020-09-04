Washington’s small and medium-sized cities and counties that didn’t get coronavirus relief money directly from the federal government were given $190 million this week from the state’s share of the funding.

Local health districts will receive $62 million of that money, with the remaining $126 million going directly to cities and counties.

Cities in King County got about $18.5 million. King County itself and the city of Seattle weren’t included because those jurisdictions got money directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress passed the $2.2 trillion relief package in the spring.

Pierce County cities received $7 million, and Snohomish County cities were given $6.8 million. Cities in Kitsap County were awarded $1.4 million, while the county itself got $5.4 million.

“Our local public health jurisdictions, cites and counties have worked tirelessly since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Washington to protect their communities,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “This much needed infusion of funds will help sustain their efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”

The money is intended to help local jurisdiction slow the spread of the new coronavirus and has also been used to assist food banks, small businesses and people needing assistance.

In the spring, the state doled out $279 million of CARES Act money to smaller cities and counties across Washington.