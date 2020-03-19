More labs around the Puget Sound region are gaining the capacity to test specimens for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Getting those specimens to the labs has been another story.

The official advice, if you believe you’ve been exposed to the virus and you’re experiencing a fever, cough or difficulty breathing — some of the most common symptoms — is to call your doctor so they can determine whether testing is necessary. In reality, many patients have called their doctors only to be told there’s no way for them to get tested and they should just stay home and take care.

Most of the testing currently available in the greater Seattle area is for patients and employees of certain health care systems, or people who meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health (DOH).

Below is an evolving list of where COVID-19 testing is happening in King and Snohomish counties.

To have testing locations and details added to this list, please contact Ryan Blethen at rblethen@seattletimes.com.