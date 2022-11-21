SILVERDALE, Kitsap County — Months of exhaustion in an emergency room here came to a head one night in early October.

“I had never seen such chaos,” said Kelsay Irby, an ER nurse at St. Michael Medical Center, a 262-bed hospital and among the only ones serving the Kitsap Peninsula.

The waiting room had been filling up all day. A couple of kids had high fevers and respiratory problems. Some patients were waiting with cardiac issues, others with low oxygen levels.

In her head, Irby was running through a list of options for relief. But all the usual things that might have helped, like available off-duty staffers or first responders from an ambulance company that services the hospital, weren’t available.

She finally called a nonemergency line at Kitsap 911 out of desperation.

When two firefighters arrived to help monitor the waiting room, Irby breathed a sigh of relief.

“I can’t say they prevented some catastrophe, but I know [they could have],” Irby said.

The frenzy that engulfed St. Michael’s ER that Saturday night was illustrative of nationwide emergency care under tension as health care facilities grapple with too many patients and too few staffers.

More than 30 emergency and health care associations across the U.S. pushed for federal support in a joint letter to President Joe Biden this month, detailing “breaking point” moments in ERs across the country, including the incident at St. Michael.

Hospitals have largely attributed the crush of patients to delayed care during the pandemic, meaning their conditions have become more complicated. Skyrocketing rates of respiratory infections this fall have also contributed to high patient volumes in Washington.

“I think the health care system is coming to the realization that we’re never going to have enough people,” said Chelene Whitaker, senior vice president for government affairs with the Washington State Hospital Association. “So we’re going to have to think about how to do things differently.”

St. Michael’s call for help that Saturday night sparked weeks of community action, prompting Kitsap Peninsula residents to press hospital executives for solutions. A petition of no confidence in St. Michael leaders has collected more than 1,000 signatures. Some longtime patients are reconsidering St. Michael as their go-to place for care.

To make things worse, a nationwide ransomware attack had hit St. Michael and its health care system, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. For about two weeks, the hospital couldn’t check patients’ charts, history or lab refills online, while patients were blocked from seeing their appointments, test results and other electronic health records.

And the stress hasn’t let up — on a recent weeknight, the hospital activated procedures for mass-casualty incidents when a high number of emergency calls coincided with an already full ER.

“In the best of circumstances, you can be fully staffed, all the computer systems could be in place and it could still be chaotic,” Irby said. “But when you throw the downtime away and add being short-staffed with a high level of patients, it’s just really a recipe for disaster.”

Wait times up across region

ER volumes are rising at a time hospitals are already way over capacity, state health care leaders say.

Western Washington hospitals in early November were forced to bed more than 900 patients in a week in nontraditional care spaces, like converted hallways and conference rooms, because all normal rooms were filled, according to self-reported hospital data from the Northwest Healthcare Response Network.

As ER volumes increase, so do wait times.

In October, about 13% of patients waited over two hours to get an ER bed at Providence Swedish, which has 10 emergency departments in the Puget Sound region. Some patients waited more than six hours, according to hospital system data.

In 2021, the median time it took to get a patient from the waiting room to a Swedish bed was about 12 minutes. As of last week, the median time had jumped to about 21 minutes. The hospital declined to provide average wait times, and acknowledged those were “quite a bit longer.”

Other Seattle hospitals, like UW Medicine, are also experiencing long waits, and rural hospitals are often hit even harder, said Onora Lien, executive director of the response network, which connects hospitals and emergency responders in Washington.

“St. Michael’s is not unique in terms of volume and short staff,” Lien said. “We are very aware of the ongoing crisis within hospitals. And there have been some pretty significant impacts in the ER.”

Hospital leaders statewide also speculate that people seem to be more unfamiliar with what types of injuries or illnesses require ER visits and they might be more likely to come in for minor issues than they were pre-pandemic. In many situations, a call to a primary care provider or a visit to an urgent care clinic, depending on access, might be more appropriate and help shorten ER waits, said Whitaker, of the Washington State Hospital Association.

At St. Michael’s, only about 10% of ER patients are admitted to the hospital. But it can be a hard balance, said Dr. David Weiss, the hospital’s associate chief medical officer. If a patient is unsure what to do in an urgent situation, they should definitely come to the hospital, he said.

“My biggest worry is that … they might be scared to come in,” Weiss said. “For certain things, like if you have a critical, emergency condition, we give outstanding care.”

Trust hangs in the balance

St. Michael’s leaders held a community meeting last month in an attempt to retain the trust of staffers and the community. Hospital President Chad Melton and other St. Michael leaders reminded Kitsap Peninsula residents then that workforce shortages are widespread and said the hospital has “redoubled” its recruitment efforts.

“We’re working to identify strategies to decompress our emergency department,” Melton said later.

He also pointed to recent raises during summer contract negotiations , incentive programs and ongoing development efforts with Olympic College, but noted recruitment can be harder for more rural hospitals.

In response to the petition of no confidence, Melton said he has no plans to step down from his position.

Bremerton resident Beth Anderson, who attended the meeting, said she came away feeling “depressed” and unsatisfied with some of Melton’s answers. The statistics Melton cited around ER wait times for urgent patients, in particular, irked her because they didn’t match her experiences.

She’s taken her father to the ER countless times for various health issues, including three times in the last year. In one visit this summer he waited three-and-a-half hours to get a room, then waited another two to see a doctor.

He had a urinary tract infection and COVID. He was also delirious and unable to walk, she said.

“The wait was a horrible experience,” she said. “They were so crowded and both times, my dad was in a lot of pain. … The staff was all stressed and running around.”

After her father was admitted, he ended up staying in the hospital for 10 days because he was so ill, Anderson said.

“I’m hoping if it was a cardiac emergency they would move quickly, but I can tell you that you can be really sick and in incredible pain and wait for hours,” she said. “It was agonizing to see my dad in that much pain.”

According to the hospital, patients with the most urgent needs, and who arrive via ambulance, can get to a bed within six minutes of arriving — and those with emergencies should still come to the hospital, said Dr. Griffith Blackmon, St. Michael’s medical director of critical care.

“Obviously we would love to be able to treat everyone the second they come in the door, but the reality is that you have limited resources and you have to ask, ‘How do you make sure you’re taking care of people who really have the most acute, the most life-threatening conditions?'” Blackmon said. “And we haven’t seen any degradation in that.”

Advertising

When Anderson’s dad needed urgent medical attention last month, she took him to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor instead.

“The community is just at the mercy of this corporation,” she said later, acknowledging the limited hospital options she and her Kitsap County neighbors have. “We live close to Silverdale, but I have a lack of trust in the emergency room situation [at St. Michael]. If my husband has an issue, do I drive all the way to Tacoma?”

Asking for help

Many community members in Silverdale, Bremerton, Port Orchard and other cities on the Kitsap Peninsula are still trying to find ways to support St. Michael staffers.

“The nurses just don’t have the support or help they need,” said Sheila Murray, 67, of Poulsbo. “That’s why I want to go and volunteer. I want to be a part of the solution, not the problem. Even just being someone to help answer phones or keep patients company.”

Murray’s daughter worked as an ER nurse at St. Michael for more than 10 years, but left this year after getting burned out, she said. Then, a few months ago, Murray’s husband was admitted to St. Michael and needed gallbladder surgery but had to wait because there weren’t enough staffers.

“He laid in the hospital bed for five days on morphine because of staffing issues,” she said. “I kept saying, ‘Can’t you send him home until you have the staffing?’ And they told me he was too sick.”

Murray and some of her neighbors still hope for change, but aren’t convinced there are many immediate solutions.

“We care really deeply about this hospital,” Anderson said. “It’s really the only one we have. Where do we go if it’s no longer an option?”