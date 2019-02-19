COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three more wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against an Ohio hospital system and a doctor accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients over several years.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) now face at least 19 lawsuits .
Mount Carmel found the now-fired doctor ordered potentially fatal doses for 28 patients. It later said he ordered excessive but not likely fatal doses for six more .
Lawyers say two lawsuits filed Tuesday involved patients in that latter group — 73-year-old Sherry White in 2014 and 72-year-old Virginia Brokamp in 2017. The third lawsuit involves 57-year-old Michael Walters’ 2017 death.
Most Read Local Stories
- Surprise! If you get a call from this man, it’s no scam. The state really has money for you.
- Seattle household net worth ranks among top in nation — but wealth doesn't reach everyone | FYI Guy
- How Puget Sound-area school districts will make up days lost to historic snowfall
- 'Cold, miserable rain' on its way to Seattle, with snow likely in the mountains and Bellingham area
- Washington handles runaway foster kids with handcuffs, shackles and jail. Is there a better way?
Husel’s lawyers aren’t commenting on the allegations.
Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and placed other employees on leave pending further investigation.