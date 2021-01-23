Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, have been detected in specimens from two Snohomish County residents, health authorities announced Saturday afternoon.

This strain of coronavirus spreads more easily and quickly than the original variant, the Snohomish Health District said.

As of Friday, there were 195 detections of this version in 22 states, including Oregon.

“We thought this variant of concern was here and now we know it’s here. It was a huge team effort by the UW Medicine Virology Lab and required development of several new rapid tests to detect and confirm it,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant professor of the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Lab, in a statement. The lab identified the strain through genome sequencing.

About one year ago, a man hospitalized in Everett was found to carry the novel coronavirus, which originated in China. That was the first reported U.S. case, followed by the nation’s first known lethal outbreak in a Kirkland, Washington, nursing home in late February.

The U.K. version appeared in September 2020 and has spread throughout London and Southeast England. It doesn’t cause more severe illnesses but is expected to be the dominant strain in the U.S. later this year.

Within the last few days, health officials have urged people to wear a two-layer face mask, or even double-mask, as some attendees did at the presidential inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Doing so would make it harder for aerosols containing COVID-19 to reach someone’s nasal and mouth passages.