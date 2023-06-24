If the forecast of 70-plus degree weather has you thinking “beach” this weekend, check your health department website first.

Swimming has been canceled at Seattle’s Lincoln Park Beach and at Kirkland’s Juanita Beach due to high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

High bacteria levels were also detected off Marina Beach Park near Edmonds.

Juanita Beach was closed this week after high bacteria levels were found Tuesday by King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks during weekly sampling, according to the agency’s website.

On Friday, the county also warned people to “stay out of the water” at Lincoln Park Beach after testing found high bacteria levels, and advised that “contact with this water may cause illness.”

Although a separate advisory for Lincoln Park from the state Department of Ecology focuses on “vulnerable age groups or those in ill health,” the county recommends “everyone stay out of the water at Lincoln Park,” said Meredith Li-Vollmer, Public Health – Seattle & King County spokesperson, in an email Saturday.

The state also posted a bacteria advisory for Marina Beach Park, but it’s not clear whether the park is normally used by swimmers or whether Snohomish County has plans for a closure.

During the swimming season, from mid-May through mid-September, King County conducts weekly water tests for fecal pollution. The “poop usually comes from people, pets, or wildlife such as geese,” according to the county public health blog. “Poop carries germs that can make people sick if they get it into their mouths or cuts in their skin.”

This year, the county updated its beach closure protocols with more testing technology that lets officials more quickly detect contamination and more quickly determine when it’s safe again to swim.

“If you swim at King County beaches, this means you could see beach closure signs go up and down more often. But the signs will likely be up for shorter durations,” according the blog.

The poop news isn’t all bad. All other freshwater swimming areas in King County appear to be open, according to the county’s beach bacteria map.

Likewise for most beach parks in Puget Sound, according to Ecology’s website.

Whether anyone will want to be in the water, given that temperatures in Puget Sound are in the low 50s, is another question.