Another 11 people on Tuesday were reported dead from heat-related causes in King County, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The grim news brought the county’s known death toll from the historic heat wave to 13 people.

In Snohomish County, at least three people died of heatstroke. The Spokane Fire Department found two people dead in an apartment building Wednesday who had been suffering symptoms of heat-related stress, TV station KREM reported.

In all, the historic heat wave has killed more than 100 people in the Pacific Northwest, according to analysis from the Associated Press.

The heat wave stressed hospitals, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.

“With the surge of patients across the state, hospitals are adjusting to maintain capacity for urgent health care needs. For some hospitals, this means transferring patients, for others it may be delaying some planned procedures for a day or two,” the organization said in a statement. “While the highest temperatures have passed, the impact will be felt by area hospitals for several days to come.”

Harborview Medical Center doctors told The Seattle Times that the wave of patients they saw flowing into the hospital Monday night was reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic’s earliest days.

“It felt very much like what happened in the initial days of trying to deal with the original outbreak [of the coronavirus] at the Life Care Center in Kirkland,” said Dr. Steve Mitchell, medical director of the emergency department at Harborview. “We got to the point where facilities were struggling with basic equipment, like ventilators.”

As of Wednesday morning, at least 1,384 Washingtonians had visited emergency rooms for suspected heat-related illness in Washington state, according to the Washington state Department of Health. Of those, 21% were admitted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.