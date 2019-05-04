King County health officials sent out an alert late Saturday, warning of a measles risk after a Canadian man traveled to Seattle in late April while infected with the highly contagious disease.

During that time, he stayed in downtown Seattle and visited tourist locations. There was one confirmed case of measles in King County this year. More than 70 cases have been reported in Clark County, part of a record national outbreak.

Public health officials encourage people who visited these locations to call a health-care provider if they develop a fever or unexplained rash between April 27 and May 19. To avoid possible spread, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to say you might have measles.

Risk for infection is low in the Seattle area, officials said, because most people have been vaccinated.

The man in his 40s, who has since recovered, was in these Seattle-area locations between April 21 and April 28, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area, so people in these locations for up to two hours afterward could have been infected: