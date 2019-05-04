King County health officials sent out an alert late Saturday, warning of a measles risk after a Canadian man traveled to Seattle in late April while infected with the highly contagious disease.
During that time, he stayed in downtown Seattle and visited tourist locations. There was one confirmed case of measles in King County this year. More than 70 cases have been reported in Clark County, part of a record national outbreak.
Public health officials encourage people who visited these locations to call a health-care provider if they develop a fever or unexplained rash between April 27 and May 19. To avoid possible spread, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to say you might have measles.
Risk for infection is low in the Seattle area, officials said, because most people have been vaccinated.
The man in his 40s, who has since recovered, was in these Seattle-area locations between April 21 and April 28, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area, so people in these locations for up to two hours afterward could have been infected:
- April 21, around 8 p.m., the man was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- From late evening April 24 until the morning of April 28, he stayed at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Pioneer Square.
- April 25, around 11 a.m., Storyville Coffee near Pioneer Square, at 1001 First Ave.
- April 26, from around 11 a.m. to noon, Immediate Clinic Capitol Hill; around noon, on the monorail from Westlake Station to Seattle Center; and from roughly 2:30 to 4 p.m., the Space Needle.
- April 27, in the morning, he was at Slate Coffee Roasters in Pioneer Square; from around 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m., he was at the Museum of Pop Culture; around 1:30 p.m. he was at Market Fresh at 720 Olive Way, and from 9:30 p.m. to around midnight, at The Pink Door.
- April 28, Slate Coffee Roasters in Pioneer Square again in the morning, and at 10 a.m. he took Kenmore Air Flight M5 340.
