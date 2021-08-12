The health officers representing all 35 local health jurisdictions in Washington state signed a joint statement Thursday urging all residents to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

In a signed statement, the coalition of health officers said they have banded together to pass on their “best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities.”

“This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant,” the statement said.

The officers also urged the public, ages 12 and up to get vaccinated.

The recommendation comes as Washington is experiencing a severe increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant in all counties, with the overwhelming majority of cases and hospitalizations among unvaccinated residents.

Only two counties in the state have brought back mask mandates for indoor public settings. The masking requirement in Snohomish County went in effect Tuesday, for all residents ages 5 and up. A similar directive will go in effect Friday for Thurston County.

While Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccination mandate for most state employees and health care workers earlier this week, he stopped short of imposing a statewide mask mandate.

On Monday, he said further actions on masks may be taken if cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Masks are still required in K-12 settings, public transportation and congregate living areas like hospitals and jails.

The Thursday letter was signed by:

