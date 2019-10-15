Flu season is upon us, and with it comes the joy of covering for sick colleagues, worrying about missing work or school ourselves, and trying to stay healthy among sniffling bus passengers or when kids bring the virus home.

This is my first full flu season as The Seattle Times’ health reporter. Since coming back to The Times in 2005, I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including changing marijuana laws, net neutrality and the fate of video rental stores.

But nothing I’ve reported on has sparked more responses from readers than the stories I’ve done on the health beat, whether that’s been making sense of the Affordable Care Act, telling you about advances in medical science or featuring local people doing amazing work to make the world a healthier and better place. And speaking of the flu, I recently reported that an institute at UW Medicine is working on a lifetime flu vaccine.

I want to tell stories that help readers in their daily lives. And since you’re the expert on your daily life, I want to hear from you.

While flu season is here, tell me: What do you want to know about the flu? Are you curious about how the virus spreads, how it’s treated, how the vaccine is developed, the differences between flus and colds? I’m taking all questions, from the seemingly obvious to the totally wonky.