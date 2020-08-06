The Yakima Health District reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Thursday, making it 12 consecutive days that new cases were below 100.

That followed just 29 new cases on Wednesday. The last time cases were that low was early May.

Triple-digit daily case reports were routine through May and June and into July. But an increase in the number of people wearing face masks has been credited with slowing the spread of the disease.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Yakima County now sits at 10,742. The Health District considers 8,296 of them to have recovered, meaning they tested positive more than 28 days ago and have not died.

There was one additional death reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 203.

Hospitalizations for COVID increased from 26 Wednesday to 28 Thursday, and intubations increased from five to eight.

Overall trends are positive, health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said Wednesday. Cases increased by 399 over the same time last week. The week before that, cases were 559 over the previous week, “so we’re seeing some improvement in the case counts over the last week,” she said.

Counts are based on those who test positive for COVID-19, and each number represents a person, Bravo said in answering questions from the public.

“Even if that individual gets tested multiple times, they get counted only once. They have a unique identifier,” she said. “Counts are based on those who actually took the test and tested positive for COVID-19. You’re only counted if you take the test and test positive for COVID-19.”