Harborview Medical Center will temporarily stop accepting less acute patients and instead divert them to other health care systems in the area — reflecting a “very difficult decision” as capacity challenges worsen, the hospital’s CEO announced Thursday afternoon.

“All hospital systems (are) very much over capacity with very high census numbers, particularly because of an inability to discharge patients into post-acute care settings,” said Harborview CEO Sommer Kleweno Walley. “This morning … Harborview reached an unprecedented census level.”

Harborview is currently caring for more than 560 inpatients, more than 130% of its licensed capacity of 413 patients. About 100 are “medically stable” patients who no longer need hospitalization and are waiting to be discharged to a post-acute care facility, Kleweno Walley said.

The plan, known as “basic life support divert,” will likely be in place through the weekend if not longer, she added.

The hospital’s trauma care won’t be affected, and Harborview will continue to take patients in acute or life-threatening condition.

Harborview isn’t alone in its capacity challenges. Many of Washington’s hospitals have been facing massive financial losses in recent months, health care leaders said during a news briefing in July.

According to a survey conducted by the Washington State Hospital Association, hospitals across the state suffered a net loss of about $929 million in the first three months of 2022.

Eric Lewis, WSHA’s chief financial officer, attributed the recent losses to high inflation and labor shortages — which have resulted in labor, drug and supply costs increasing faster than payment rates — and an increasing number of high-cost patients staying in hospitals for long periods of time, instead of being discharged to long-term care facilities to complete their recovery.

In addition, while many large urban hospitals were able to use federal relief funding to cover financial losses at the beginning of last year, those dollars have run out, Lewis said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.