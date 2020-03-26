Washington state appears to be achieving some “very modest improvement” in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has not “turned the corner” and its stay-at-home order may need to be maintained beyond two weeks, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

In a live televised news conference, Inslee said Washington recently has been able to slightly slow the “rate of increase” for cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. “The good news is our system is not overwhelmed today,” he said. Yet the overall caseload is still rising and hospital capacity remains a serious concern, particularly with respect to intensive-care beds, Inslee stressed.

“We are only in the first two weeks” of the stay-at-home order that Inslee issued Monday, he noted. “This order may need to be extended, and the reason is we simply cannot allow this virus to be slowed and then spring back upon us. We’ve gotta pound it and we’ve gotta pound it until it’s done,” he said.

The governor added, “This is a pause that will allow us to evaluate the progress we are making and then determine next steps … We shouldn’t be within 10,000 miles of champagne corks on this.”

Inslee has directed nonessential businesses to close and people to stay at home except for select activities such as grocery shopping. He earlier closed schools, restaurants and bars and banned large gatherings. All the measures are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people away from each other.

“There’s some evidence that our community mitigation strategies … have been able to slow the rate of increase in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties,” the governor said. “It’s a glimmer of hope … that some of the things we’re doing together are having some very modest improvement.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has told Inslee that field hospitals are on the way to Washington, and the U.S. Army is sending a field hospital, as well, he said.

Meanwhile, the best way to help Washington’s economy recover from damage caused by the pandemic and by mandated shutdowns, the governor said, will be to beat the virus comprehensively.

Advertising

To do that, the state will need more medical and testing supplies, he said. Though Washington has received shipments of personal protective equipment for health workers from the federal government, various supplies are still desperately needed, he said.

A state Department of Health worker drove from Shoreline to Spokane last night to pick up vials needed for testing samples in Yakima, he said. Inslee has personally enlisted a neighbor with ties to China to seek ventilators there, he added.

In a call with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other governors Thursday morning, Inslee said he pushed for Trump and his administration to be “more assertive and aggressive and more organized” on helping state obtain equipment and on getting manufacturers across the country to pitch in.

“Today we’re in a mad scramble with 50 states competing against each other for crucial supplies,” he said. “We need a federal system … just like we used in World War II.”

Advertising

Inslee also said he’s asked Pence to remove a rule that is blocking the University of Washington from evaluating test kits provided by the federal government.

Sizing up the $2-trillion stimulus package coming from Washington, D.C., the governor said he expects “significantly more” help is going to be needed, given the number of unemployment claims cascading five times faster “than at any time during the last recession.”

The Puget Sound region has been hit hardest by the virus, and Inslee has heard from residents elsewhere who think his stay-at-home order may not be necessary in their areas, he said.

“The unfortunate reality is that today this virus is spreading across the entire state,” he said. “Whatever we are seeing in Seattle today could be in Walla Walla fairly shortly, and Port Angeles and Centralia.”

More than 90% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been of people over 60 years old, Inslee added.

“If you’re a 25-year-old today, the most important thing you can do in your life is to call your parents and grandparents and make sure they’re not going out,” he said.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.