Washington officials are considering mandatory measures for social distancing as part of the state’s effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday.

“I’m going to a meeting in about an hour about this subject right now,” Inslee said in an interview on the CBS show “Face the Nation.”

The governor joined state Department of Health officials, local health officials, mayors and others Sunday to talk about possibilities, spokeswoman Tara Lee said.

“No final decisions being made today, just discussions,” Lee said in an email.

There have been at least 102 novel coronavirus cases in Washingotn, including 16 deaths, state officials have said.

“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan questioned Inslee about the possibility that Washington could adopt lockdown requirements like those advanced this weekend in Italy, where the prime minister has signed a decree placing many provinces under travel restrictions.

“Have you contemplated shutting it down?” Brennan wondered.

“Well, we don’t use that kind of language, but we certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social distancing in the public health realm,” Inslee replied.

“We are looking at extending what are voluntary decisions right now. And we’ve asked a whole host of communities to consider whether you really need to have your events right now, and they are being canceled,” he added, citing Emerald City Comic Con.

“We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations and our nursing homes and the like. And we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required.”

Washington residents have “responded very well” thus far by listening to public health officials, staying home when sick and telecommuting, the governor said. “But we may have to go to the next step. We are thinking about those seriously to get ahead of this curve.”

The “next step,” Inslee said, could involve “reducing the number of social activities that are going on.” That could be hard on residents, but the state’s infection rate may climb, he said.

“We need to anticipate that wave, get ahead of it,” he added. “We are thinking about stronger measures right now.”

Federal testing protocols initially hampered Washington’s response, but the state is now receiving more help from President Donald Trump’s administration, Inslee said.

“They’re restocking our stockpile of protective equipment and medical supplies. We’ve had hundreds of thousands of new (supplies) come in the last couple of days,” he said.

More must be done, however, the governor said, calling on the feds to certify independent laboratories and “mobilize our manufacturing capacity to do protective equipment” in a push akin to “what we did in World War II to mobilize that supply chain.”

Trump called Inslee a “snake” Friday when asked about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Washington this past week. The governor described the remarks as “background noise.”

“I really don’t care too much what Donald Trump thinks of me. And we just kind of ignore that,” he said. “We really need to work together, Republicans and Democrats. This is a national crisis.”

Citing a Seattle Times watchdog report, Brennan questioned Inslee about he and the Legislature allowing the state’s public health system for years to remain understaffed and underfunded.

“We’ve had a lot of things to do in the state of Washington, including financing our schools,” the governor said. “Our public health system has remained stable while I have been governor.”