OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced a timeline for March and April to get COVID-19 vaccine doses to a host of Washingtonians, including law enforcement, public transit and grocery workers, to people incarcerated, people experiencing homelessness and people with underlying medical conditions.

The new timelines — which are still tentative — nonetheless put some specifics to a vaccination plan that is picking up speed after a slow start.

Beginning around March 22, the state will open up doses to Phase 1B’s second tier. That includes law enforcement, firefighters and corrections staffers, as well as workers in public transit, grocery stores, food processing and agricultural sectors.

Also included in that phase will be people over 16 years old who have a disability that puts them in a high-risk category, or who are pregnant.

There is limited data right now about the affect vaccines may have on pregnant women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

But, “Observational data demonstrate that … pregnant people with COVID-19 have an increased risk of severe illness, including illness that results in ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death compared with nonpregnant women of reproductive age,” according to the CDC website.

Advertising

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here:

Then, in mid-April the state expects to make more people eligible.

By April 12, the state intends to make eligible people who are 50-years-old and older if they have two or more comorbidities. Those include underlying conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, all which can make someone more at risk for a severe case of COVID-19.

Two weeks after that, around April 26, the state intends to make eligible people who are 16 and older who have two or more comorbidities.

Also by April 26, the state intends to begin rolling out the vaccines to people who live in congregate settings, such as those in prisons and people with disabilities in group homes. People experiencing homelessness who live in congregate settings like shelters, or who access services there, will also be eligible at that time.

Thursday’s announcement comes after Inslee earlier this week — prompted by a directive from President Joe Biden — announced that doses would be made available to Washington’s educators and child-care workers, regardless of age.

Meanwhile, the approval of a third vaccine — manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — will gradually start to add more supply to the statewide effort.