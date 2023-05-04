By

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican members of the Oregon Senate on Thursday extended their boycott of Senate proceedings into a second day, delaying action by the majority Democrats on bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care.

The stayaway prevented a quorum, with Senate President Rob Wagner having to postpone the planned opening of the Senate. Republican lawmakers have used walkouts in the past, but this time — if they continue to stay away — they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November.

People walk in and out of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Thursday, May 4, 2023. Republican members of the Oregon Senate on Thursday extended their boycott of Senate proceedings into a second day, delaying action by the majority Democrats on bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

That law bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection.

