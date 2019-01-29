BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing coalition has agreed to let doctors and hospitals state that they perform abortions, despite a long-running ban on advertising the procedure.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior governing partners, the center-left Social Democrats, wanted to remove the ban from Germany’s criminal code. It provides for a fine or a prison sentence of up to two years. But Merkel’s center-right party insisted it should stay.

Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles tweeted late Monday the parties agreed on a change so “women will at last get the information they need.”

News agency dpa reported the ban will formally remain in place but doctors and hospitals will be able to say on their websites that they perform abortions. The German Medical Association will establish a central list of doctors and clinics performing abortions.