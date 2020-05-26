A Snohomish County man initially believed to be the country’s first COVID-19 patient was probably not the source of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, according to a preliminary genetic analysis by an international group of scientists.

The man returned from a visit to Wuhan, China — where the virus is believed to have initially jumped from animals to humans — on Jan. 15 and was confirmed positive on Jan. 20. A second case in the state wasn’t discovered until six weeks later, on Feb. 28. When computational biologist Trevor Bedford at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center compared the genetic sequences of virus from the two patients, he and his colleagues found only two small differences — or mutations — and concluded that the first case had spawned the second, and most of the subsequent infections that quickly spread through the Puget Sound area.

But the new analysis, which was posted Monday on the preprint site bioRxiv and has not been peer-reviewed, says it’s more likely that most of the infections in Washington were sparked by a separate introduction from the Wuhan area that occurred around Feb. 13 — which would mean the virus had not been spreading undetected for long before the second case was diagnosed.

To reach that conclusion, the team led by Michael Woroby at the University of Arizona examined many more viral genomes than were available earlier in the outbreak and found none in Washington that exactly matched the earliest known infection. They also found none of the expected “missing link” genomes, intermediate between the first case and subsequent infections.

In a string of 18 tweets also posted Monday, Bedford said that, based on this new information, he has now revised his interpretation and agrees that Washington’s outbreak most likely came from a separate introduction of the virus. It’s possible the introduction came via British Columbia, rather than directly from China, Bedford said. However, he believes the second introduction could have occurred as early as Jan. 18 or as late as Feb. 9, indicating that the virus was spreading silently for three to six weeks.

If the virus that seeded Washington’s outbreak didn’t arrive in the United States until mid-February, that would show the restrictions on air travel from China imposed early that month weren’t effective in keeping the pathogen out, according to the new, international analysis. It also suggests that more effective control measures, like widespread testing and surveillance, might have been able to keep the virus under control had they been implemented earlier.

“Our finding that the virus associated with the first known transmission network in the U.S. did not enter the country until mid-February is sobering, since it demonstrates that the window of opportunity to block sustained transmission of the virus stretched all the way until that point,” the report says.

Local health officials previously said the Snohomish County man was not “Patient Zero” for the U.S. epidemic, and scientists have suggested multiple introductions of the virus to the country. The first recorded death in the U.S. occurred in Snohomish County on Feb. 26, but posthumous analyses in California confirmed two earlier fatalities, the first on Feb. 6.