BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal regulators are suing to block pamphlet and newsletter publishers from marketing a purported cure for diabetes and advertising claims that consumers can collect $1 trillion in “Congressional Checks” or “Republican Checks.”

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Maryland, the Federal Trade Commission says publishers of “The Doctor’s Guide to Reversing Diabetes in 28 Days” are falsely promising a cure for the disease without dietary changes or exercise.

The FTC’s suit says other publications are duping consumers into thinking they can collect hundreds of thousands of dollars per month by following instructions in a book entitled, “Congress’ Secret $1.17 Trillion Giveaway.”

Five Baltimore-based companies and two men identified as editors of the publications are named as defendants in the suit. The publications’ editors didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.