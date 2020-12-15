Nurses, doctors and an environmental technician who sanitizes hospital rooms were among the first people in Washington state to get inoculated with Pfizer’s FDA-authorized vaccine Tuesday.

About a dozen medical workers were scheduled Tuesday morning to get the vaccine at the UW Medical Center in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. A Seattle Fire Department paramedic, a flight nurse and a medical assistant were also set to be inoculated.

Amy Fry, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at Harborview Medical Center, says it’s an “honor to go first.” Calls it the “first step toward the end of this nightmare.” Says it “hurt less than a flu shot.” Feels hope for the first time in awhile. “It’s been a long, exhausting road.” pic.twitter.com/5XmhbYeyFh — Evan Bush (@evanbush) December 15, 2020

Vaccine doses shipped across the country Monday, with UW Medicine receiving some 3,900. Each of UW Medicine’s campuses, including UW Medical Center, UW Medical Center – Northwest, Valley Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center — received a tray of 975 doses of vaccine.

UW Medicine will begin vaccinating high-risk staffers en masse on Thursday. UW Medicine expects to have administered all of the first 3,900 vaccine doses by early next week and for its high-risk employees to have received their first doses by the end of December.

Washington’s first 62,400 doses have been directed to 40 facilities in 29 counties, including hospitals, one pharmacy, two tribal nations and an urban Indian health facility, according to Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary.

Between Pfizer’s vaccine, and a Moderna vaccine awaiting emergency approval, state officials expect more than 400,000 doses from the federal government by the end of 2020; they will go to hospitals for health-care workers, some first responders and to residents in long-term care facilities.

A Food and Drug Administration analysis Tuesday found Moderna’s vaccine was safe and effective, and the agency could give a green light for its use later this week. Neither vaccine is made with the novel coronavirus. Instead, pieces of genetic code are introduced into the body, which can then teach the immune system how to respond to the novel coronavirus.

The state has asked those administering vaccine to prioritize workers in health care at the highest risk, including people who treat COVID-19 patients face-to-face, testing-site staffers and first responders with the most risk of exposure.

Both vaccines require two doses, with several weeks in between administration.

Clinical-trial data suggests both vaccines work well across different ages, races, ethnicities, body types and preexisting medical conditions. Few serious health events were reported during the trials, but for some, the vaccine will come with a kick — side effects that indicate its working.

The vaccines could cause pain where injected, fatigue, headache, fevers and chills, among other reactions.

Hospitals, many which are short-staffed as they manage a surge of COVID-19 patients, expect some employees to feel the temporary side effects for a day or two after inoculation. Since the pandemic began, hospitals have discouraged workers to come in if they are feeling unwell.

Now, they must carefully manage staffers’ schedules to get units immunized while keeping enough people in place to manage care.

Still, vaccinating workers at hospitals, which offer centralized distribution, ultra-cold technology to store the Pfizer vaccine and long experience managing efforts like influenza vaccination clinics, could be the smoothest portion of the initial vaccination effort.

More complicated will be reaching high-risk first responders, who will need to schedule and travel to hospital locations and also residents and workers in nursing homes.

Of Washington’s initial doses of Pfizer vaccine, about 8,000 doses have been directed to Consonus, a pharmacy working with long-term care facilities.

Most of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities are expected to begin receiving vaccines sometime after Dec. 28 under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. The state hopes to administer first doses to workers and residents in long-term care facilities by January’s end, according to Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for the state.

Vaccines could be available more broadly in the spring and summer, and state officials are working out who should receive priority, based on clinical trial data and guidance from independent advisers to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After health care workers and long-term care residents, the next waves of vaccination are likely include some essential workers, seniors and people with significant health issues that place them at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.