The Seattle/King County Clinic is offering free medical, dental and eye care services at Seattle Center. The clinic is open to anyone who struggles to access or afford health care.

The four-day, volunteer-driven event will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 30.

A limited number of free admission tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at 5:30 a.m. each day at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion. Clinic doors will open 6:30 a.m., and patients will be escorted in according to their ticket number.

The following services will be provided at the clinic by health care organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses from across Washington:

Dental: Fillings, extractions, deep cleaning and x-rays.

Fillings, extractions, deep cleaning and x-rays. Vision: Vision screening, complete eye exams and reading and prescription eyeglasses. If seeking vision care, patients should bring a current eyeglass prescription (no older than two years) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses.

Vision screening, complete eye exams and reading and prescription eyeglasses. If seeking vision care, patients should bring a current eyeglass prescription (no older than two years) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses. Medical: Physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot and wound care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, behavioral health and more.

Physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot and wound care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, behavioral health and more. Resources: Social work, help with health insurance and more.

Patients may attend the clinic on multiple days but must go through the ticket process each day. Patients cannot seek dental and vision care on the same day.

The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income, insurance, housing or immigration status. Volunteers will not ask patients for ID or documentation of any type, and patients do not need to reside in King County or Washington to receive services.

Patients are encouraged to come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications. Masks are required at the clinic, and interpreters are available.

Free parking is available in the Mercer Street Garage, 650 Third Ave. N., Seattle.