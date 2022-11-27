While the federal government ended its free at-home COVID-19 testing program in September, Washington residents can still receive free tests from the state.

The Washington Department of Health announced in a news release that it will continue providing up to 10 at-home tests per household per month until the end of the year, at least.

The federal government stopped accepting orders for free tests on its COVID.gov website on Sept. 2, citing that Congress was not authorizing funding to “replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Washington residents can visit sayyescovidhometest.org and provide their address to place an order for one or two packets. Each packet comes with five tests.

An order may be placed once every calendar month. So, anyone placing an order before the end of November could also place an additional order after Dec. 1.

The free tests provided in the program are antigen tests that take 15 minutes to complete.