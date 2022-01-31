Books aren’t the only thing you can get at the library. A limited number of free coronavirus rapid tests and masks are available at certain King County Library System branches.

People are limited to two test kits and two masks per household on a first-come, first-served basis during scheduled service hours.

As of Saturday, eight branches offering tests are:

Burien: 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien, WA 98166, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Enumclaw: 1700 First St., Enumclaw, WA 98022, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fairwood: 17009 140th Ave. S.E., Renton, WA 98058, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Federal Way: 34200 First Way S., Federal Way, WA 98003, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Renton Highlands: 2801 N.E. 10th St., Renton, WA 98056, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Skyway : 12601 76th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98178, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Southcenter : 1386 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Woodmont: 26809 Pacific Highway S., Des Moines, WA 98198, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With limited supply, the King County Library System recommends checking available inventory by calling the branch or checking their website: kcls.org/news/limited-supply-of-covid-19-test-kits-available-at-libraries/.

Free tests and masks are available to anyone visiting the library and a library card is not required. Tests cannot be reserved.

According to Seattle Public Library spokesperson Laura Gentry, SPL is in communication with Public Health – Seattle & King County but has not been prioritized as a distribution site at this time. The county health department said there is not enough supply to distribute tests to every KCLS library.

King County officials said in January they intend to distribute 700,000 at-home tests through libraries, health centers, senior centers and community groups. The federal government and the Washington State Department of Health also have similar efforts.

Free N95 masks are also available at certain pharmacies and grocery stores through the federal government’s vaccination campaign.