Dr. Gary Gilliland, president and director of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, announced Tuesday he is leaving his post next year. He’ll stay on until a successor is in place.

Dr. Bill Hutchinson founded “The Hutch” in 1975 as a cancer study center. He named Fred Hutch after his brother, a professional baseball pitcher who died of cancer in the 1960s. Since then, Fred Hutch researchers have made breakthroughs in treating blood cancers and its scope has expanded to include work on things like cell and gene therapies, cell biology, global health and infectious diseases. More than 3,000 people work there.

Even though he is stepping down from his leadership role, Gilliland will remain involved with Fred Hutch. In a message to Fred Hutch employees, Gilliland said it’s the right time for new leadership.

“Leading Fred Hutch has been the high point of my career,” he wrote. “The center is in an excellent position.”

Gilliland, who is a physician-scientist and a genetics expert, came to Fred Hutch in January 2015 from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, where he was vice president of precision medicine. Before that, he was an executive at Merck Research Laboratories and for 20 years taught and researched at Harvard Medical School.

“Gary has had incredible achievements in setting the Hutch’s strategy, growing our teams and expanding our resources,” Matthew McIlwain, chair of the Fred Hutch board of trustees, said in a statement. “Gary has done an outstanding job of advancing our mission and preparing Fred Hutch for the opportunities ahead, and we are delighted that he will remain affiliated with the organization.”

Since starting in 2015, Gilliland created the Integrated Research Centers, which fosters research collaboration across The Hutch’s campus and with Fred Hutch/University of Washington Cancer Consortium. Gilliland also spearheaded a drive for more resources for work on cancer immunotherapy research and the transformation of a historical steam plant that neighbors The Hutch on Lake Union into a research facility.

Gilliland is the fifth president of Fred Hutch and took over for Dr. Larry Corey.